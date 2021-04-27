Storms return to the forecast – See how strong they will be here

Spring storms are back in our forecast as the weather pattern turns unsettled through the end of the week.

What you can expect:

Tonight: Dry and mild. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds move back in with the chance for showers or storms increasing into the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. Highs in the upper 70s.

Risk for strong storms:

The chance for storms will increase through Wednesday afternoon as the first wave sweeps through the region. The risk for gusty wind and heavy rain will be the main threat. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The second wave will push through into the evening and through early Wednesday night.

Stay weather alert through Thursday as this storm’s system pushes through the area.