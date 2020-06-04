Storms becoming more scattered tonight

TONIGHT: Steady rain and thunderstorms ending. Scattered shower or storm possible through the early overnight.
Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%).
High: 83
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of a shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 65
SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds through the day.
High: 78
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 50
MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 79 Low: 48
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.
High: 89 Low: 56
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 87 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 61