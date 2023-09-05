The area has started September with dry and hot weather. This weather pattern is about to break down as a cold front plows through our region this week.

This wave, along with the front, will also bring the risk for showers and storms.

How long will the heat last?

The hot weather will come to an end after Wednesday as a cold front moves through during Thursday morning.

The high temperature reached 90°F at the Youngstown/Warren Regional airport Tuesday (9/05/2023). This is the first 90°F day Youngstown this Summer! We did reach 90°F on June 2, 2023, but that was before the official start to summer on June 21.

Cooler air is expected once the cold front clears Thursday. The cooler air will last into the weekend. The 7 – Day Forecast looks much cooler.

Are we expecting strong or severe storms?

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large part of Western Pennsylvania and all of Ohio in the Marginal Risk for severe storms during Wednesday. The risk could change as new model data comes in overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The main risk for the strongest storms will be Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night.

There is a chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon Wednesday, but the highest risk will be late evening and into the night.

You can track any storm with Youngstown Weather Radar.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast overnight and into Thursday as the cold front sweeps through the area.

Any storm can produce brief heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

The atmosphere is set up to create the risk for isolated strong or severe wind with any storm that develops into the evening.

High wind threat is the biggest threat of severe weather at this time. Again, this risk looks isolated.

You can keep up with any severe warnings or alerts within our local area here.