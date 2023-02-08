(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal.

The next storm system is on the move and it will bring rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind into Thursday.

When will the storm arrive?

The storm is moving through the middle of the country this afternoon with rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible as this storm tracks through the Mississippi river valley and works toward the north and east.

This storm will help pump temperatures up into the low 60s on Thursday.

The storm will push rain into western Ohio this evening with the first outer band of the system. The rain showers will move into our part of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania near Youngstown, Ohio after midnight and into the early morning of your Thursday.

Look for waves of rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm through Thursday as this storm moves through the lower Great Lakes.

The storm will also bring strong wind as it develops and pushes through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Wind advisories and watches and warnings are already up

With the potential for strong wind, some parts of our area are already under wind advisories.

These advisories will change as the storm moves through.

How strong will the wind be near Youngstown, Ohio?

Wind gusts will increase Thursday. The highest gusts are expected Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night.

Wind gusts up to 50mph will be possible as this storm system sweeps through the area.

High Wind Gust Timeline

Wednesday Afternoon:

Wind Direction – Southwest to South

Wind Speed – 5 to 10mph

Wind Gusts – Up to 15mph

Wednesday night:

Wind Direction – South to Southeast

Wind Speed – 5 to 15mph

Wind Gusts – Up to 20mph

Thursday Morning:

Wind Direction – Southeast

Wind Speed – 10 to 30mph

Wind Gusts – Up to 40+mph

Thursday Afternoon:

Wind Direction – South to Southwest

Wind Speed – 15 to 30mph

Wind Gusts – Up to 45 to 50mph

Thursday night:

Wind Direction – Southwest

Wind Speed – 15 to 30mph

Wind Gusts – Up to 45 to 50mph

The gusty wind will settle down into Friday with cooler temperatures behind the storm system.