STORM UPDATE: Tracking tonight’s Winter Storm

STORM UPDATE:

A wintry mix of snow/rain/sleet and pockets of freezing rain overnight. Look for the heaviest precipitation to last through the 1st half of the night and become scattered into the early morning hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Snow and rain showers will mix with some sleet this evening. Accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches with higher totals possible through Trumbull and Mercer counties. See the video above for details.

The wintry mix will come to an end early Thursday. Turning colder through the day with scattered snow showers through the afternoon.

A burst of snow will be possible with an Arctic Cold front late Thursday.

Turning much colder Thursday night with lows near 10° and lake effect snow showers.

The cold air will last through early Saturday morning.