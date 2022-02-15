Dry weather is expected for the area across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania through Wednesday. See the calm part of the forecast here.

You will start to feel the impacts of the next developing storm through your Wednesday with warming temperatures and gusty wind. Gusts up to 30mph, or higher, are possible. Highs will push into the lower 50s! The wind will continue to blow in warm temperatures and moisture, and you can expect the chance for rain showers to return with the warmer air into Thursday.

Gusty wind and rain showers are expected through the day Thursday. The potential of up to 1″ of rainfall, or higher, will be possible. Gusts will build to 30mph or higher.

As the storm moves through Thursday night, look for colder air to move in with the chance for a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Right now, it looks like the heaviest ice accumulation will be just to our northwest. We will need to keep an eye on this as the storm moves closer.

Currently, it looks like our window for the mix will not last too long, and the change to snow showers returns through Thursday night and continues through Friday morning. At this time, snow accumulation does not look heavy. We will turn colder Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

It looks like wind and rain will be the biggest impact locally, but we will be watching to make sure the icy mix does not shift into our region for a longer period of time Thursday night.

What?

A developing storm into Thursday.

When?

Starts late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

*Gusty wind and rain will lead this storm in with a quick change to a wintry mix Thursday night and over to snow showers into Friday morning.

What can change?

The storm is still developing, so the track and amount of precipitation is something we are watching. The other question is the amount of cold air it will pull in to create the wintry mix or amount of snow Thursday night and Friday.