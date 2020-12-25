Storm Update: Cold and snowy to start your Christmas

Winter Storm Warnings in place through morning.

Look for snow to continue through the early morning. Use extra caution if you must travel.

Colder temperatures will push in with lows in the mid to upper teens. Wind Chill readings will fall into the single digits for your Christmas Day.

What to expect:
3AM – Steady Snow
6AM – Scattered Snow
10AM – Scattered Snow

Snow Accumulation:
Overnight: 5 to 8 Inches
Christmas Day: 1 to 2 Inches
*Some isolated spots could see higher totals of 10 inches, or higher, by the time the storm wraps up. Especially in the Snowbelt.

