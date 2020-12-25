Storm Update: Cold and snowy to start your Christmas

Winter Storm Warnings in place through morning.

Look for snow to continue through the early morning. Use extra caution if you must travel.

Colder temperatures will push in with lows in the mid to upper teens. Wind Chill readings will fall into the single digits for your Christmas Day.

What to expect:

3AM – Steady Snow

6AM – Scattered Snow

10AM – Scattered Snow



Snow Accumulation:

Overnight: 5 to 8 Inches

Christmas Day: 1 to 2 Inches

*Some isolated spots could see higher totals of 10 inches, or higher, by the time the storm wraps up. Especially in the Snowbelt.