Storm potential increasing again this afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain and thunderstorms are developing to the west this afternoon. This line of storms will intensify and move east this afternoon with the threat for flooding, as well as damaging winds. The time for the severe weather threat will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. from west to east in the region. Storm Team 27 will stream severe weather if necessary this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Small chance of a shower early. Much cooler. (30%)

Low: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool.

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly.

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer.

High: 75