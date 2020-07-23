Storm chances stick around

Weather

Strong storms will be possible this afternoon into this evening

THURSDAY: Humid. Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible. (40%)
High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms early. (40%)
Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 72

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60

