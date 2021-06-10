Storm chances stick around into the weekend

THURSDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 67
FRIDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 50