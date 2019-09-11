Storm chances return today

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible late day

Wednesday: Warm and Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be strong into the evening. (60%)

High: 87

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong early. (70%)

Low: 67

Thursday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81

Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially into the afternoon and evening. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 79 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 59



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 63



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 64