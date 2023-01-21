Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley.

The next storm system that will impact our area is currently producing snow over parts of the central Rockies and Great Plains. This storm will take advantage of the cold air locked in place over the Valley and bring more chances of snow to the Valley.

Storm Team 27 national radar showing the next storm system to affect the Valley.

This low pressure system will transfer its energy to a developing low pressure system along the Gulf Coast Saturday night. Precipitation will spread from the southeast into the midwestern United States. Conditions will start off cloudy and cold Sunday morning before precipitation pushes into the area in the afternoon.

The next storm system will move from the Great Plains into the Valley by Sunday afternoon

While there could be a few raindrops during the onset of precipitation, most locations will experience mostly snow Sunday afternoon. The exception could be southern Columbiana and Lawrence counties where there is the possibility that more raindrops could mix into the precipitation.

The snow will begin to fall in the Valley around noon tomorrow with temperatures hovering at or just above freezing. The heaviest snow will fall between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday and visibility could be impacted at certain times through the afternoon. The snow will begin to taper off after 8 p.m., but additional snow showers and flurries could linger into Monday morning.

Local future tracker showing snow Sunday afternoon.

How much accumulation can you expect for Sunday? Light snowfall accumulations between 1-2″ can be expected across the area in the afternoon. The snow will primarily accumulate on grassy surfaces as temperatures will be at or just a couple degrees above freezing.

Future snowfall for Sunday afternoon.

The probability of snowfall totals greater than an inch is 100% for the Valley. However, this probability significantly decreases when the total is bumped to 3 inches. Snowfall accumulations between 1-2″ have the greatest probability for this event.

However, snowfall totals are much less likely to exceed 3 inches. The probability of 3 inches or more is around 40-50%. The Valley will see accumulating snowfall tomorrow, but most locations will only see 1-2" mostly on grassy surfaces. pic.twitter.com/nvM7G6Kwlo — Adam Clayton WKBN Meteorologist (@clayton_wx) January 21, 2023

More chances for wintry precipitation this week

Future tracker shows midweek storm in effect from Wednesday through the weekend.

Another storm system will push into the Valley on Wednesday that will likely bring additional chances for wintry precipitation through the end of the week. Currently, the precipitation looks to start as snow on Wednesday and some of that snowfall could accumulate before changing over to rain by the afternoon.



Then, colder air moves into the Valley Wednesday night changing the precipitation back over to snow for the remainder of the week. There is some uncertainty with the track of this storm system and it will need to be monitored throughout the week.