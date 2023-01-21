Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley.
The next storm system that will impact our area is currently producing snow over parts of the central Rockies and Great Plains. This storm will take advantage of the cold air locked in place over the Valley and bring more chances of snow to the Valley.
This low pressure system will transfer its energy to a developing low pressure system along the Gulf Coast Saturday night. Precipitation will spread from the southeast into the midwestern United States. Conditions will start off cloudy and cold Sunday morning before precipitation pushes into the area in the afternoon.
While there could be a few raindrops during the onset of precipitation, most locations will experience mostly snow Sunday afternoon. The exception could be southern Columbiana and Lawrence counties where there is the possibility that more raindrops could mix into the precipitation.
The snow will begin to fall in the Valley around noon tomorrow with temperatures hovering at or just above freezing. The heaviest snow will fall between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday and visibility could be impacted at certain times through the afternoon. The snow will begin to taper off after 8 p.m., but additional snow showers and flurries could linger into Monday morning.
How much accumulation can you expect for Sunday? Light snowfall accumulations between 1-2″ can be expected across the area in the afternoon. The snow will primarily accumulate on grassy surfaces as temperatures will be at or just a couple degrees above freezing.
The probability of snowfall totals greater than an inch is 100% for the Valley. However, this probability significantly decreases when the total is bumped to 3 inches. Snowfall accumulations between 1-2″ have the greatest probability for this event.
More chances for wintry precipitation this week
Another storm system will push into the Valley on Wednesday that will likely bring additional chances for wintry precipitation through the end of the week. Currently, the precipitation looks to start as snow on Wednesday and some of that snowfall could accumulate before changing over to rain by the afternoon.
Then, colder air moves into the Valley Wednesday night changing the precipitation back over to snow for the remainder of the week. There is some uncertainty with the track of this storm system and it will need to be monitored throughout the week.