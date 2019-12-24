Staying warm through your Christmas

Clear skies across much of the Northeast and Ohio River Valley due to an area of high pressure. Overnight lows will dip just below freezing by Monday morning. Expect very mild temperatures after a chilly start on Monday with highs reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon.

A weak and dry cold front will cross southward from Canada and that front will bring a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s with scattered clouds. Highs on Tuesday will still be seasonably mild and reach the mid 40s.