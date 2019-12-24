Staying warm through your Christmas

Weather

Watch for areas of fog through morning

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.
Low: 31

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog early.
High: 44 Low: 31

CHRISTMAS EVE: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.
Low: 32

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 53 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Colder. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30

