Staying warm through your Christmas

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.
Low: 31
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog early.
High: 44 Low: 31
CHRISTMAS EVE: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.
Low: 32
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 53 Low: 35
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 36
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40
MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Colder. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30