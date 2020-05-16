Breaking News
Staying warm this weekend

Look for 70's to return for your Saturday and Sunday

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog early.
High: 73 Low: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Small riks for an isolated shower toward morning. (20%)
Low: 54

SUNDAY: Warm. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. (70%)
High: 76 Low: 54

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 58

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 49

