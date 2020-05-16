Staying warm this weekend

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog early.
High: 73 Low: 51
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Small riks for an isolated shower toward morning. (20%)
Low: 54
SUNDAY: Warm. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. (70%)
High: 76 Low: 54
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 58
TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 49