Staying warm this weekend

The risk for strong storms will stay in the forecast through evening. Gusty wind and brief heavy rain possible. The risk for hail will be possible with any storm. The risk for a tornado is not zero, but it is low. The storm threat will end with a line of storms sweeping south of the area by late evening. Showers will end tonight with patchy fog.

INTO THE EVENING: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible.High: 76