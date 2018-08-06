Staying warm and humid overnight Video

Staying warm and humid overnight with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind. The area remains under the risk for a strong isolated shower or thunderstorm through Tuesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and muggy. An isolated shower or storm early then scattered rain and storms late. An isolated strong storm possible. (60%)

Low: 70

Tuesday: Peeks of sunshine. Scattered showers or storms in the morning with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm possible. (70%)

High: 83

Tuesday night: Occasional rain or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and T-storms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 66

