Staying warm and humid overnight

Showers or storms stay in the forecast

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 06:56 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 07:42 PM EDT

Staying warm and humid overnight with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind. The area remains under the risk for a strong isolated shower or thunderstorm through Tuesday.

FORECAST  

Tonight: Warm and muggy. An isolated shower or storm early then scattered rain and storms late. An isolated strong storm possible. (60%)
Low: 70

Tuesday: Peeks of sunshine. Scattered showers or storms in the morning with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm possible. (70%)
High: 83

Tuesday night: Occasional rain or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 83  Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and T-storms. (60%)
High: 83  Low: 66

