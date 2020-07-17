Staying sunny and warm to start your weekend

Humidity and storms return to the Valley Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies, quiet and comfortable tonight…Low: 64
— Mostly sunny, warm, but not too humid Saturday…High: 91…Low: 69
— Mostly sunny and humid with isolated thunderstorms Sunday…High: 92…Low: 72
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Monday…High: 90…Low: 67
— Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Tuesday…High: 91…Low: 69
— Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday…High: 87…Low: 68
— Mostly sunny with a spotty storm Thursday…High: 86…Low: 64
— Mostly sunny again next Friday…High: 85