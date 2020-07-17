Staying sunny and warm to start your weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- A few thunderstorms this evening then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy...Low: 69-- Morning clouds then turning mostly sunny Friday...High: 89...Low: 67-- Mostly sunny, hot and humid Saturday...High: 91...Low: 68-- Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Sunday...High: 90...Low: 72-- Partly sunny, warm and humid with chances for isolated storms Monday...High: 89...Low: 68-- A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday...High: 87...Low: 70-- Scattered thunderstorms likely Wednesday...High: 86...Low: 69-- Mostly sunny next Thursday with a spotty shower possible...High: 87