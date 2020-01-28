Staying overcast with pockets of drizzle

Temperatures will stay in the low 30s through the afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle early. Isolated snow showers or flurries. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
High: 33

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pockets of drizzle or light freezing drizzle. Isolated snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (30%)
Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)
High: 33

Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 20

Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28

Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers.
High: 48 Low: 34

