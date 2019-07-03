Staying humid with more storms Wednesday

Look for unsettled weather to stick around this week

FORECAST:     

Wednesday:  Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  Isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)
High:  85

Wednesday night:  Humid.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
Low:  67

Thursday:  P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High:  88  Low:  67

Friday:  P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 88   Low:  69

Saturday:  P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 85    Low:  70

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83    Low: 66

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82   Low: 62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower/storm. (20%)
High:  84  Low:  60

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  85  Low:  66

