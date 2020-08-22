Staying hot with storm chances

Weather

The chance for showers and storms will increase Sunday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 86

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 87 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 65

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com