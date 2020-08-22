TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 86
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 87 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 71
SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 65
Staying hot with storm chances
The chance for showers and storms will increase Sunday afternoon
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)