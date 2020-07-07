Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Staying hot, turning unsettled

Weather

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain possible. (60%)
High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (40%)
Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 94 Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 93 Low: 72

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award