Staying hot, turning unsettled

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain possible. (60%)
High: 92
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (40%)
Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 94 Low: 72
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 93 Low: 72
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63