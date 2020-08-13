THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 86
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Staying hot to end the week
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon
