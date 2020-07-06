Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Staying hot this week – Chance for rain returns

Weather

Moisture will increase through the week with a chance for showers or storms back in the forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT
Mostly clear.
Low: 68

TUESDAY
Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain.
High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT
Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.
Low: 70

WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 92

THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 94 Low: 72

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 72

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award