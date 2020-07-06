Staying hot this week – Chance for rain returns

Moisture will increase through the week with a chance for showers or storms back in the forecast

TONIGHT

Mostly clear.

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain.

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 92

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 94 Low: 72

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 93 Low: 72