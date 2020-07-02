Staying hot into your 4th of July weekend

Weather

Humidity will increase through the weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 88 Low: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 90 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 91 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 93 Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 92 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 69

