Staying hot, humid to end the week

More seasonable temperatures return this weekend

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (30%)

Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 91

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 90 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 96 Low: 72