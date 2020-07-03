Staying hot for your 4th of July weekend

A string of 90° + days on the way

TONIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or sprinkle afternoon/evening (20%)

High: 90 Low: 66

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.

Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 92 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly Sunny.

High: 93 Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)

High: 92 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 91 Low: 72