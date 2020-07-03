Staying hot for your 4th of July weekend

Weather

A string of 90° + days on the way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or sprinkle afternoon/evening (20%)
High: 90 Low: 66

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 92 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly Sunny.
High: 93 Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 92 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 72

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award