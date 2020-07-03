Staying hot for your 4th of July weekend

TONIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 66
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or sprinkle afternoon/evening (20%)
High: 90 Low: 66
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 65
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 92 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly Sunny.
High: 93 Low: 68
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 92 Low: 71
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 72