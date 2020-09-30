Staying cool with some late-day showers for your Thursday

Cool and unsettled weather will stick around through the weekend

Much cooler weather has settled here in the Valley making it feel more like fall! Overnight, you can expect for temperatures to stay on the chilly side in the mid 40s with cloudy and breezy conditions still continuing. Our first day of October tomorrow will be pretty nice with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine will take over for most of the day. In evening hours, there might be some showers that try to form but not everyone will see rain.

Friday is looking to be even cooler with highs stuck in the 50s for most of the day. However, more sunshine is in store and winds should calm down. Slight chance for a pop-up shower, but most of the day is looking dry. Saturday will be the perfect fall-like day with highs in the 50s, but morning lows will be in the upper 30s. So you might want to bring out that heavy coat! Rain chances return Sunday and Monday and by next week, highs return back into the 60s.

