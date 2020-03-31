Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There are currently 153 active closings. Click for more details.

Staying cool to start your Tuesday

Weather

Chance for a light shower or sprinkle into the morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for a shower early. Decreasing clouds. (20% AM)
High: 49 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Small chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 41

MONDAY: Small chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 42

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com