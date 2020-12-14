Staying cold this week – Tracking midweek storm

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated light rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (20%)High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. (10%)Low: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (70%)High: 33 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. (30%)High: 35 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.High: 39 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.High: 41 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)High: 40 Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)High: 42 Low: 31