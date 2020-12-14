Staying cold this week – Tracking midweek storm

Falling into the mid to low 20's overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a flurry. (20%)
Low: 24

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.
Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers likely. Accumulating snow expected. Watching storm track. (80%)
High: 33 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries. (30% AM)
High: 33 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 30

MONDAY: Partly sunny
High: 40 Low: 28

