Staying cloudy and chilly today

Warmer air returns for the start of February

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 37

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or flurry into the afternoon. (20%PM)

High: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 28

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow shower early. (20%AM)

High: 42 Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 (falling)

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 35 Low: 23