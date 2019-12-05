Staying cloudy and chilly through the rest of the day

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a lingering isolated snow shower or flurry.
High: 36
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower toward morning. (30%)
Low: 30
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (30%)
High: 39
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 23
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 47 Low: 27
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. Falling temperatures. (60%)
High: 50 (Falling) Low: 48(Early)
WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 26 Low: 14
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 27 Low: 13