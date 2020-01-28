Staying chilly with stubborn clouds

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle early. Isolated snow showers or flurries. Little to no accumulation. (40%)
High: 33
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pockets of drizzle or light freezing drizzle. Isolated snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (30%)
Low: 24
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)
High: 33
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 20
Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 22
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28
Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers.
High: 48 Low: 34