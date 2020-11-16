Staying breezy to start the week

Wind advisory is in place for our area until 7 PM this evening. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph throughout the day with gusts up to 55 mph likely. Winds will first start out of the southeast but then shift out of the west by this afternoon as a line of showers and storms will be rolling through. Expect showers and some storms for this afternoon. Some storms may reach the severe thunderstorm criteria, but the main threat will be the high winds. Rain should taper off by evening, but wind will still continue on overnight past the advisory window with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Some lake effect rain/snow mix showers could stick around through the night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Things calm down for Monday, but temperatures will still remain on the cooler side. We'll be stuck with highs in the 40s for a few days. We might actually have another chance for some snow showers on Tuesday lasting into Wednesday morning. It might be enough to have some accumulation on the ground by the time you wake up Wednesday morning. Eventually sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 50s settle back in towards the end of the week.