MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy.
High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
Low: 33
TUESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
High: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 31
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 45
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 47
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 38
Staying breezy to start the week
It will be a cool day with highs in the low 40s
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy.