Starting the week with some sun

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 86
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 89
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (70%)
High: 86 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 63
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 66
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70