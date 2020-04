Spring showers and storms

Scattered showers and the chance for storms will be possible through the day, but the risk for storms will increase tonight.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or storms. Some storms may be strong. The highest risk is late day into Tuesday night. (80%)

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers early. Clouds decreasing late day. (40%)

High: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 51(Falling) Low: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 48 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 56 Low 38

MONDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 36