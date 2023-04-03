YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week will feature spring-like temperatures across the Valley, and this may have you itching to start that summer garden. However, the weather history in Youngstown indicates that you probably want to wait a while longer before planting.

High-temperature forecast for the next seven days in Youngstown, Ohio.

When thinking about planting a garden, the two words you want to become familiar with are “frost” and “freeze.” Frost can form on the ground and elevated surfaces, even if the air temperature is in the mid-30s. This occurs because the ground is actually colder, and the temperature is closer to freezing.

History of the last frost of the cold season in Youngstown, Ohio.

In Youngstown, the average last frost is not until May 18. The earliest last frost occurred on April 19, 1937, and the latest last frost occurred on June 22, 1992.

A freeze occurs when the temperature drops below 32°F for an extended period of time during the night. Freezes are cause for concern because the top layer of soil can actually freeze for multiple hours causing damage to plants.

History of the last freeze in Youngstown, Ohio.

The average last freeze occurs on May 4. The earliest last freeze occurred on April 8, 1955, and the latest last freeze occurred on June 11, 1972.

How is the weather looking for the month of April?

If you like warmer weather, then you are in luck. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has released its forecast for the month of April and much of the eastern United States will experience above-average temperatures.

April 2023 temperature outlook for the United States. Red colors represent higher probabilities of above-average temperatures while blue colors represent higher probabilities of below-average temperatures.

The highest probabilities of above average temperatures are along the Gulf Coast into parts of the southern U.S. According to this map, the Valley has a 33-40 percent probability of above-average temperatures through the month of April. The average high temperature for Youngstown in the month of April is 60°F while the average low temperature is 37°F.

The never-ending winter in the western U.S. is continuing with below-average temperatures expected there.

Most of the time, if there are above average temperatures in the spring months, they are usually accompanied by increased rain chances. This is evident in the April 2023 precipitation outlook.

April 2023 precipitation outlook for the United States. Green colors represent higher probabilities of above average precipitation while brown colors represent higher probabilities of below-average precipitation.

The CPC has highlighted parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, which will likely experience above-average precipitation this month. All of Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are located in the 33-40% probability of above average precipitation. If April 2023 ends with above-average precipitation, then it would join January and March with more precipitation than average. Only February featured less precipitation than average due to well above-average temperatures.

Hold off on planting for a few more weeks. Soon, the warmer weather will be here.