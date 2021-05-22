Spotty rain chances during a warm weekend

Isolated rain is possible in the afternoon this weekend, with toasty temperatures.

Another warm one is in store for this weekend!

Highs will be in the mid-80s both days, and each afternoon/evening could feature a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Sunday appears to be the better chance for it. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly dry and great pool weather.

Next week features more shower/storm chances each day, but highs will remain on the warmer side in the 80s, then cool off into the 70s by the end of the week.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers or storms possible (20%).

High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few PM showers or storms possible (30%).

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm (20%).

Low: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers or storms (40%).

High: 79

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers or storms (30%).

High: 85 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers or storms (40%).

High: 82 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers or storms possible (20%).

High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers or storms (30%).

High: 76 Low: 53