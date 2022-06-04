A cold front pushed through our area early this morning leaving high pressure in its wake, which will result in beautiful weather conditions today.

Temperatures will top out in the low- to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies and a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature warmer conditions but a few more clouds with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Northwest breeze at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low-50s. Calm winds.

TOMORROW: Warmer. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid- to upper-70s. Southeast breeze at 5-10 MPH-

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Monday will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a strong southwest breeze. A cold front will push into the Valley Monday night, which could result in a couple of late-night showers.

The majority of rain is expected on Tuesday with the actual passage of the cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will persist most of the day on Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Chances for showers continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. Friday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.