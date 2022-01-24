OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limits on Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, and Venango counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, drivers should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.