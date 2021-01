Some sunshine expected today

It will be a bit warmer with temperatures nearing the low 40s this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for a pocket of freezing drizzle early. Scattered clouds. Breezy.

High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)

Low: 30



THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (20%AM)

High: 42



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow shower. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 33



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 27



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 26



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 25



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)

High: 32 Low: 25



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 25