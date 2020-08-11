Some sun with slight shower chances

Weather

It will be another warm, muggy day

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance will be afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm early. (30%)
Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 87 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 85 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 60

