Some sun to start your Thursday

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 46
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 55
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 55
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 57
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 63