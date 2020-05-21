Some sun to start your Thursday

Warmer into your weekend

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)

Low: 55

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 67 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 57

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 63