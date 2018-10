Some sun for the second half of the weekend Video

Today is going to be the warmer day of the weekend. After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will climb to the upper 50s this afternoon.

The chance for rain will return late tonight and into early Monday morning. Monday morning won't be as cold, but be prepared for scattered showers. The risk for showers will be around through the day on Monday.

