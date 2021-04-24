Some showers expected this evening

It's finally starting to warm up, though Sunday will be on the cooler side

Clouds increase today, leading up to showers lasting overnight.

Things are finally starting to warm up around here! However, Sunday does appear to be on the cooler side compared to Saturday.

Today’s highs will be in the low- to mid-60s with clouds on the increase throughout the day. By this evening, we’ll have some showers around that’ll last into the night, but they should be gone by Sunday morning.

We’ll have some sunshine Sunday with a slight chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon, but overall, it’ll remain mostly dry with highs a bit cooler in the mid-50s with breezy winds.

Monday and Tuesday will be the picks of the week with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 60s Monday then almost near 80° Tuesday. Wednesday will also be near 80°, but we’ll watch for our next round of rain by the evening hours then.

Some storms might be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but at least it will be on the warmer side!

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for evening showers (30% PM).

High: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers (40%).

Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with isolated showers possible (20%) and breezy.

High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies.

Low: 31

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

High: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

High: 78 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for evening showers (30% PM).

High: 80 Low: 59

THURSDAY: Rain showers with chance for t-storms (60%).

High: 75 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Chance for showers (40%).

High: 64 Low: 45