Saturday: The Valley will become mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures return to about 80 degrees with humidity returning. A few isolated showers could impact our evening, but we will be mostly dry otherwise, and many will not get wet at all.

Saturday night/Sunday morning: A cold front will approach, helping provide a focus for showers and thunderstorms early Sunday. Storms are not expected to be severe, but a few heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning are all possible. Scattered storms will continue through late morning. Then the Valley will dry out for the late day and evening. High temps will top out oin the mid-70s.