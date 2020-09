Rain showers wrapping up across parts of the area late tonight

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy early. Some decrease in clouds towards morning. Scattered showers ending. (40%)

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Isolated showers, mainly late day. Becoming breezy. (40% PM)

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

Low: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. (30%)

High: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 43