Soggy weather to end the week Video

Weather Headlines:

- Rain showers overnight

- Chance for thunderstorms

- Moderate rain possible

- Rain showers likely Friday

- Chance for a thunderstorm

- Gusty wind developing (Gusts to 30mph+)

- Rain will add up through Friday evening (0.75" to 1.25")

- Cooler this weekend

- Some sun Saturday

- Showers return into Sunday

- Frost Possible Sunday night into Monday morning

Important weather links:

