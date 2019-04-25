Weather

Soggy weather to end the week

Rain will add to more than an inch in spots through Friday

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 07:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 07:02 PM EDT

Weather Headlines:
- Rain showers overnight
- Chance for thunderstorms
- Moderate rain possible
- Rain showers likely Friday
- Chance for a thunderstorm
- Gusty wind developing (Gusts to 30mph+)
- Rain will add up through Friday evening (0.75" to 1.25")
- Cooler this weekend
- Some sun Saturday
- Showers return into Sunday
- Frost Possible Sunday night into Monday morning

