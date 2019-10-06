Soggy Monday ahead…then a sunny stretch through the workweek.

Clouds and scattered rain showers will become more numerous as a cold front pushes across the Valley. Overnight lows will be dropping into the lower 50s with those rain showers lingering through the Monday morning commute.

The rain will become more scattered and lighter later in the morning, but the clouds will stick around for the majority of the day. Highs on Monday afternoon will top out only in the lower 60s.

Expect a chilly night for Monday night as the skies clear out and the cooler air filters into the region. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

A large area of high pressure moves into the area for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s on Tuesday, then even warmer for the rest of the workweek. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Next weekend looks to have another cold front push towards the Valley. Clouds and rain showers are forecast for Saturday with cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the weekend.