Soaring into the 60s today

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Very small chance for a sprinkle. (10%)
High: 61

Thursday night: Rain developing. Chance thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. (90%)
Low: 42

Friday: Chance for rain or t-storms early. Clouds decreasing. (60%AM)
High: 54

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 42 Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 45 Low: 27

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 45

