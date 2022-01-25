YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple plows were out on Youngstown State’s campus Tuesday afternoon to keep sidewalks clear for afternoon classes, but some parking lots and sidewalks near university dorms were still pretty snowy.

Areas like crosswalks and wheelchair ramps were also still covered.

One student said she is frustrated with the snow removal.

“The roads and the sidewalks were disgusting yesterday, and it was definitely a slipping hazard for some of the people that have disabilities on campus,” said YSU freshman Brinly Haley.

Haley wants YSU to be more proactive in clearing sidewalks and parking lots.

27 First News reached out to YSU but has not heard back.