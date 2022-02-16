Watch the Video Above to see the latest on this Storm and River Levels.

This week has turned very warm here in Youngstown, Ohio melting off part of the snowpack that has been in place since the middle of January. The melting snow with the expected rainfall will cause flooding issues through the end of the week and to start the weekend.

Keep up with the latest Flood Alerts and Advisories here.

You can expect the warm air to last until Thursday evening with gusty wind up to 30mph, or higher, possible. The cold front will bring an end to the above-normal temperatures and drop readings very quickly Thursday evening and night. This will result in a rapid freeze and any untreated surface will become slippery and icy. As the weather transitions from rain to snow, you can look for a ribbon of freezing rain and sleet to mix in through the evening. This will not last long and the amount of ice or sleet accumulation is expected to be light. Snow showers will continue into the night and through early Friday morning. Snowfall is expected to remain light with one inch or less. Keep up with the latest weather forecast here.

The flood risk is expected to increase through late Thursday and into the early part of the weekend. Localized flooding is possible on streets as ice chunks and melting snow may clog up drains as the heavy rain moves through. Rainfall is expected to range from 1.25″ to close to 2.00″ in localized areas. A thunderstorm is possible through the afternoon.

River and stream flooding is being watched very closely. You can see the latest updates on these Alerts and Warnings here. Currently, there is a Flood Warning in place for the Mahoning River in Leavittsburgh, Warren, and Youngstown through Saturday (Feb. 19). Another Flood Warning has been issued for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station too.

*If the Mahoning river reaches current forecasts, it will challenge some of the higher flood stages in recorded history.

Below is a list of some of the top Flood Stages for the Mahoning River locally:



Historic Crests: Mahoning River Leavittsburgh

(1) 24.00 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 19.37 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 17.80 ft on 01/26/1937

(4) 17.16 ft on 07/23/2003

(5) 16.21 ft on 07/11/2013

(6) 15.91 ft on 09/15/1979

(7) 15.88 ft on 01/27/1952

(8) 15.75 ft on 03/06/1964

(9) 15.54 ft on 04/17/2018

(10) 15.02 ft on 05/13/1956

Recent Crests:

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Leavittsburgh

(1) 14.21 ft on 03/29/2020 (Preliminary)

(2) 13.04 ft on 06/17/2019

(3) 15.54 ft on 04/17/2018

(4) 10.43 ft on 04/01/2017

(5) 14.27 ft on 01/13/2017

(6) 16.21 ft on 07/11/2013

(7) 14.75 ft on 03/01/2011

(8) 12.46 ft on 03/09/2009

(9) 14.74 ft on 02/07/2008

(10) 13.39 ft on 01/13/2005

Historic Crests: Mahoning River Warren

(1) 21.00 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 16.70 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 14.88 ft on 07/23/2003

(4) 13.70 ft on 02/11/1959

(5) 12.80 ft on 03/05/1964

(6) 12.61 ft on 09/13/1979

(7) 12.50 ft on 03/11/1964

(8) 12.15 ft on 04/17/2018

(9) 12.10 ft on 05/13/1956

(10) 12.01 ft on 02/07/2008

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Warren

(1) 10.11 ft on 03/29/2020 (Preliminary)

(2) 12.15 ft on 04/17/2018

(3) 11.07 ft on 01/13/2017

(4) 11.81 ft on 03/01/2011

(5) 12.01 ft on 02/07/2008

(6) 11.04 ft on 05/23/2004

(7) 14.88 ft on 07/23/2003

(8) 11.35 ft on 04/13/1994

(9) 11.12 ft on 12/05/1993

(10) 10.10 ft on 12/26/1979

Historic Crests: Mahoning River Youngstown

(1) 26.50 ft on 03/26/1913

(2) 18.60 ft on 01/22/1959

(3) 17.49 ft on 07/23/2003

(4) 16.30 ft on 03/02/1910

(5) 15.91 ft on 05/23/2004

(6) 15.80 ft on 02/28/2011

(7) 15.44 ft on 04/13/1994

(8) 15.23 ft on 02/06/2008

(9) 14.92 ft on 01/25/1937

(10) 14.90 ft on 05/12/1996

Recent Crests: Mahoning River Youngstown

(1) 14.31 ft on 04/17/2018

(2) 14.73 ft on 01/13/2017

(4) 12.51 ft on 07/12/2013

(5) 15.80 ft on 02/28/2011

(6) 12.10 ft on 03/09/2009

(7) 15.23 ft on 02/06/2008

(8) 10.30 ft on 03/15/2007 (Preliminary)

(9) 12.40 ft on 03/02/2007

(10) 14.05 ft on 01/06/2005